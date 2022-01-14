The year 2021 was the sixth-warmest on record for the Earth, and the fourth-warmest for the United States: ‘The trajectory is unlikely to change.’

The year 2021 was the 6th hottest on Earth, and the 4th hottest in the United States: ‘The trajectory is unlikely to change.’

The year 2021 was not only marked by extreme weather events across the country and in the West, but it was also the sixth hottest year on record, according to federal officials.

According to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the planet’s average land and ocean surface temperature was 1.51 degrees higher last year than the 20th-century average.

According to a separate NASA analysis, 2021 was the sixth warmest year on record, tied with 2018.

Global warming, according to experts from both agencies, is primarily caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s clear that each of the past four decades has been warmer than the one before it,” said Russell Vose, the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information’s chief of climate monitoring.

“Of course, rising levels of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide are driving all of this.”

According to the report, last year was the 45th consecutive year in which global temperatures rose above the average, indicating that the planet has not experienced a colder-than-average year since 1976.

Furthermore, the years 2013 through 2021 are all among the top ten warmest since records began in 1880.

According to Vose, 2022 has a “99percent chance” of ranking in the top 10.

“The punchline here is that no matter how you do the analysis, they all tell you the earth has warmed dramatically over the past century,” he said.

According to NOAA, the United States fared even worse than the rest of the world, with 2021 ranking as the fourth hottest year on record in the contiguous United States.

Many of the acute warming effects were felt in the West, where California’s hottest summer on record coincided with exceptional drought, severe wildfires, and simmering heat waves.

In June, a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest shattered all-time high temperature records in Washington and Oregon, while the Dixie fire in Plumas County, California, sparked in July and grew to become the state’s second largest wildfire.

However, the region was not alone, as global warming contributed to significant climate anomalies across the country and around the world, including major floods in Germany and sandstorms in Beijing.

