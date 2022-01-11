The Yemeni army claims victory in Marib.

In Marib, the Yemeni army claims to have made military gains.

Marib, which is rich in oil, has seen fierce battles between government forces and Houthi rebels.

Yemen, SANAA

In the midst of fighting with Houthi rebels in the central province of Marib, the Yemeni army claimed military gains on Tuesday.

Government forces seized large areas in the Harib district, south of Marib, according to a military statement.

According to the statement, the Houthi rebels suffered “heavy losses,” but no further details were provided.

The Houthi group has yet to respond to the claim.

The Yemeni army reportedly launched a major military operation into the rebel-held Harib district, which is adjacent to Shabwa province, according to local media.

On Monday, the Yemeni army announced that Houthi rebels had been driven out of Shabwa province.

For months, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks to seize control of the oil-rich Marib province, one of the legitimate government’s most important strongholds and the headquarters of Yemen’s Defense Ministry.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.