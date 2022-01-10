The Yemeni army declares the province of Shabwa free of the Houthis.

The Yemeni army has declared Shabwa Province free of the Houthis.

In September, the Houthis took control of three Shabwa districts.

The Yemeni army announced Monday that the Houthi rebels had been driven out of Shabwa province in southeast Yemen.

The Giants Brigades, a Yemeni army-affiliated militia, said in a statement that their forces liberated Ain District in western Shabwa on the tenth day of fighting, adding that the army now controls all of the province’s districts.

“We thank the Arab Coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for their support in the fight against the Houthis,” the statement continued, referring to the Arab Coalition’s support in the fight against the Houthis.

The Houthi rebel group has yet to respond to the statement made by the Yemeni army.

The Yemeni army launched a military campaign in January to reclaim the Shabwa province districts of Usaylan, Bayhan, and Ain from the Houthis, who had seized them in September of last year.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, the country has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

According to a recent UN report, the death toll from Yemen’s seven-year conflict will reach 377,000 by the end of the year.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.