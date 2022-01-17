The Yemeni Houthi movement claims responsibility for the Abu Dhabi airport explosion, which was allegedly caused by drones.

The Yemen Houthi movement claims responsibility for the Abu Dhabi airport explosion, which was allegedly caused by drones.

“Parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone” were discovered at both sites, according to Abu Dhabi police.

A suspected drone attack resulted in an explosion involving three fuel tanker trucks and a separate fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport, killing three people.

The victims were two Indians and one Pakistani, according to police in the United Arab Emirates.

Following the event being reported by state media, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for an attack on the UAE.

Preliminary investigations revealed “parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and fire,” according to Abu Dhabi police.

A statement with more details will be released soon, according to a military spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi movement – a group of rebels who claim to have launched a military operation “deep in the UAE.”

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates and is in charge of the country’s foreign policy.

The UAE has been fighting in Yemen since early 2015, when an Iranian-backed group overran Yemen’s capital and overthrew the coalition government.

In Yemen’s energy-producing regions of Shabwa and Marib, the UAE was part of a Saudi-led coalition that launched attacks against the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The UAE reduced its military presence in Yemen in 2019, but it still has a stronghold in the country.

The Houthis have launched cross-border missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia and have threatened to attack the UAE in the past.

