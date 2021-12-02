The youngest alleged victim of Ghislaine Maxwell “flew in Epstein’s plane with Prince Andrew and met Donald Trump.”

‘Flew on Epstein’s plane with Prince Andrew and met Donald Trump,’ according to Ghislaine Maxwell’s youngest alleged victim.

The witness told jurors that she ‘doesn’t believe I’ve conjured up a memory’ of being sexually abused by Maxwell.

At the age of 14, Ghislaine Maxwell’s youngest alleged victim testified in court that she flew on the private plane of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein with Prince Andrew and met former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The witness, who testified in a US federal court in New York under the pseudonym “Jane,” told jurors she “does not believe I have come up with a memory” of being sexually abused by Ms Maxwell.

Between 1994 and 2004, the 59-year-old British socialite is accused of preying on vulnerable young girls and luring them to massage rooms to be molested by Epstein.

Jane, who is now in her 40s and works as an actress, told the court that she was summoned to an orgy by Ms Maxwell and Epstein when she was 14 and was “frozen with fear.”

As a witness recalled flying with Andrew on Epstein’s plane, the Duke of York was named in the trial for the second day in a row.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr, a longtime pilot for Jeffrey Epstein, told the court on Tuesday that the Duke of York was a passenger on the “Lolita Express” plane.

“When you were 14, Epstein took you in a dark green car to Mar-a-Lago and you met Donald Trump there, correct?” defense counsel Laura Menninger asked during cross-examination on Wednesday.

“You’re right,” Jane agreed.

The witness also claimed she ran into Mr Trump again at a beauty pageant, where Epstein gave her (dollar)2,000 for a dress.

When asked if she cried because she was only given (dollar)2,000, Jane said, “That’s ridiculous; I wouldn’t do that.”

“Do you remember Prince Andrew being on a flight with you?” Ms Menninger continued.

“Yes,” she confirmed.

“You claim there was a photo of you on Epstein’s desk and you were wearing a bathing suit, correct?” was the next question posed to Jane.

“You’re right,” she said.

She also told jurors that Epstein used sex toys on her “even though it hurt,” and that he and Ms Maxwell fondled each other in front of the teenager while “casually giggling.”

She was asked if she had.

