Pingju opera actors perform onstage at Shijiazhuang Grand Theater in Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei Province, Aug. 14, 2020. The theatre on Friday launched an art promotion campaign which presents 18 classic plays and operas to the audience at preferential prices. For each show of the campaign, the seat occupancy rate must be controlled under 50 percent as required by local COVID-19 regulations. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)