Theft of a life-saving ambulance defibrillator just minutes after the new year began is “potentially fatal in the wrong hands,” according to authorities.

A defibrillator is a life-saving device that must be properly trained to use.

North West Ambulance Service, in a plea for the defibrillator’s return, warned people against using it because it could cause “serious harm” and be “potentially fatal in the wrong hands.”

Every emergency vehicle has the stolen device, which is used when people are in cardiac arrest.

It was taken shortly after midnight from the scene of an incident in Union St West, Oldham, Greater Manchester.

“These defibrillators are much larger than community and public building defibrillators, and special training is required to use them,” a service spokesperson said.

“Along with being an expensive and necessary piece of equipment for any ambulance crew, using them incorrectly can cause serious harm and, in the wrong hands, they can be potentially fatal,” they continued.

NW Ambulance Service appealed to the public to help “bring back our defibrillator” in a tweet.

“We are requesting the safe return of a piece of critical, lifesaving equipment that was taken from the scene of an incident in the first hour of the new year,” they said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the service so that it can be returned.