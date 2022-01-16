Thefts who broke into a jewellers in Larkhall and fled on mountain bikes are being sought.

Thefts who broke into a jeweller’s shop in Larkhall and fled on mountain bikes are being tracked down.

Lanarkshire police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them so that they can track down those responsible.

After a jewellers was broken into yesterday afternoon, officers in Larkhall are appealing for information.

A business window on Union Street was smashed around 4.30pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022, and several pieces of jewelry were stolen.

The suspects, who were riding white mountain bikes, made their way towards Academy Street.

They were both dressed in dark colors.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident,” said Detective Inspector Susie Cairns of Cambuslang CID. “However, this type of crime has a massive impact on the businesses that become victims.”

We’re asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact police so we can find the perpetrators.

“Because the suspects rode distinctive mountain bikes, you might have seen them in the area around the time of the break-in.”

“Did you happen to be on Union Street on Saturday afternoon?” please consider.

Anyone with information should call 101 and mention incident number 2349 from Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Alternatively, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 and give anonymous information.