Their bologna face mask has a name, according to Oscar Mayer.

Let’s start with the “ick” factor: Oscar Mayer’s new face mask isn’t made of actual bologna.

However, reports claim it is influenced by bologna.

According to People, we may or may not have bitten holes in a slice of Oscar Mayer bologna to create eyes and a mouth, then held it up to resemble a mask as children.

That is, after all, the inspiration for the iconic brand’s foray into the world of beauty.

Oscar Mayer has expanded beyond the “meat and cold cut business” by releasing the world’s first bologna-inspired sheet mask.

If you think the mask is just a joke, think again, according to WKBN 27. The mask was created in collaboration with Seoul Mamas, a leading Korean skincare and beauty product company.

The Kraft Heinz brand describes its face sheets as “a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promotes skin elasticity, improves hydration, and moisture retention,” according to a USA Today report.

According to USA Today, the limited-edition non-edible masks that look like bologna are made with Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients and come with a warning to “not eat” them because “that’s what bologna slices are for.”

According to USA Today, the face masks went on sale at Amazon.com on Wednesday for (dollar)5 each while supplies last.

However, the story has since been updated to state that the masks have sold out on Amazon but will be restricted.

The masks are “currently unavailable” on Amazon, according to the site.

“Due to unexpectedly incredibly high demand,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement to USA TODAY, “we are working to get the sheet masks back in stock over the coming days.” The masks “were also listed as Amazon’s ‘(hashtag)1 new release’ in beauty and personal care Wednesday,” according to the news outlet.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious,” said Lindsey Ressler, a senior marketing analyst at the brand, in a statement to USA Today. “Beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” she added.

“Our bologna has a nickname and it’s…,” according to an Amazon product listing cited by the news outlet.

