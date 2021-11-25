The’mafia’ of people smugglers is responsible for the deaths of 27 migrants who bring victims from Germany to the UK.

PROSECUTORS believe the “mafia” of people smugglers responsible for the deaths of 27 people attempting to cross the English Channel is based in Germany.

Five men are being held in custody in France on charges of manslaughter in connection with the deadliest incident of its kind in the last seven years, in which over two dozen men, women, and children drowned while attempting to reach the United Kingdom.

The 27 people died when their boat deflated after colliding with a container ship in the English Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

French police believe the gang responsible for the tragedy is based in Germany.

They also believe that criminals are transporting migrants across the border into France in order to make the dangerous crossing from Calais.

Smugglers then send migrants out to sea on boats they’ve brought with them.

It is thought that the scheme was devised in order to avoid increased security around the Channel Tunnel and Northern French ports.

Migrants are forced to pay up to £6,000 for the journey, which involves being driven to French beaches in the dead of night.

Migrants who can afford the high fee stay in Germany until the time comes to cross the Channel, rather than waiting in Calais or Boulogne.

On Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin revealed that at least one of the smugglers drove a car with a “German license plate.”

People smugglers praying on migrants at Calais and other ports are thought to be identifiable by their flashy cars, which often have foreign plates.

The gangs are described as “hardened criminals” who make a lot of money from their deadly operations, according to sources.

Four suspected smugglers were arrested late Wednesday, according to Mr Darmanin.

He confirmed that all of them were apprehended as they drove beyond Dunkirk and towards the French-Belgian border.

It comes in the form of

Mr Darmanin said the fifth man was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday morning in a Germany-registered car and had “bought small boats in Germany.”

“We have arrested 1,500 smugglers since January 1,” Mr Darmanin said, referring to highly organized “mafia organizations” that frequently operate out of neighboring countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Germany.

17 men, seven women, and three children have been identified as victims, all of whom are Iraqi Kurds or Somalis.

An Iraqi Kurd and a Somalian are two male survivors recovering from “severe hypothermia,” according to Mr Darmanin.

Lille magistrates are leading the criminal investigation, which has been opened for “manslaughter, involuntary wounding, criminal conspiracy, and assisting with illegal immigration in an…

