Theo Walcott explains how ‘private event’ inspired Everton’s turnaround

Everton forward Theo Walcott scored a dramatic late winner in the Toffees’ 3-2 win over Watford at the weekend

Theo Walcott has revealed how Everton’s sensational 3-2 comeback win over Watford on Saturday was inspired by a night out.

The get-together acted as a late Christmas party for the players, who had their original plans shelved when they were in a relegation fight around December under Marco Silva.

Since then, Silva has departed and been replaced by one of the best managers in the world in Carlo Ancelotti who has quietly turned their season around.

From being embroiled in a fight for their Premier League future when Silva was dismissed, Everton are now sitting pretty in ninth, two points ahead of Arsenal and only eight points off the top four.

Now, after that dramatic comeback against the Hornets, Walcott believes that the team being able to bond away from football has had a positive effect on the team’s fortunes

“We didn’t have a game for 10 days, and as well as working on the training pitch – with the manager getting his message across to the players – off the field we’ve been able to socialise as a team,” he said.

“It’s nice to get to know each other outside a football environment and that helped to bring us together a little bit more.

“We had planned to do something like this for a while because we didn’t have a Christmas party – things weren’t great at that time, so we made the right decision on that side of it.

“It was a private event, and it’s worked in our favour, so we might be doing it more often!

“When you see people come out of their shell, it always helps – and here we worked hard for each other.

“It’s about time we produced a result like this. We’ve had this kind of stuff happen to us, and it’s nice that it’s been flipped.”