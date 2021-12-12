There are 11 good news stories this week, ranging from Simone Biles’ recent victory to paid leave for new grandparents.

Additionally, actor Michael Sheen and singer Ed Sheeran's most recent charitable endeavors

‘Time’ magazine named the Team USA gymnast the Athlete of the Year for 2021.

Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team final in Tokyo this summer to focus on her mental health before returning to compete on the balance beam, where she won a bronze medal for her seventh Olympic medal.

She also took home silver in the team competition.

At the time, many people praised the athlete for prioritizing her mental health.

Peggy MacSween misplaced her wedding ring 50 years ago while collecting potatoes from her vegetable patch on the Scottish island of Benbecula.

A neighbor became determined to locate the ring using a metal detector after hearing her story.

Donald MacPhee found it in the area where the potato patch once stood after three days of searching, digging 90 holes and finding pieces of metal and drinks cans.

‘I couldn’t believe it,’ MacSween, now 86, said.

I had given up hope of ever seeing it again.’

A Cornish town with a population of around 1,500 people is attempting to become the UK’s smallest and most southerly city.

If Marazion’s application for city status, which was submitted as part of a competition for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, is successful, it will become Cornwall’s second city.

While the seaside town is 36 miles west of Truro, it is home to St Michael’s Mount, a medieval castle on a tidal island less than a mile from the shore.

St Davids, in Wales, is currently the smallest city in the United Kingdom, with a population of 1,841.

Michael Sheen, who has appeared in films such as ‘The Queen,’ ‘FrostNixon,’ and ‘Good Omens,’ has announced that he will become a ‘not-for-profit’ actor, using the money he earns from acting to support social projects.

The 52-year-old actor and activist described organizing the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff as a watershed moment in his career.

Sheen sold his own homes to fund the £2 million project after initial funding fell through at the last minute.

‘There was something liberating about saying, okay, I’ll put a lot of money into this or that because I’ll be able to get it back,’ he said.

