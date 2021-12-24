There are 12 things that every Glaswegian does during the Christmas season.

We’re all in it together, whether you’re celebrating in the traditional way or inventing new ones.

Here’s our own list of 12 things that make a Glasgow Christmas special.

When Fairytale of New York comes on in the pub, we Glaswegians are the first to cry at the holiday commercials and the loudest in the pub.

We’d probably eat, drink, and sing Mariah Carey all year if it were socially acceptable.

Nobody does Christmas like we do, whether it’s the hand-crafted stockings we’ve been working on all month or the top-secret turkey recipe that deserves a standing ovation on Christmas Day.

Some of us go all out with crackers, real trees, novelty socks, and a brisk walk to the pub the next day to shake off the hangover.

The rest of us have our own traditions, such as choosing our families, ordering takeout, and refraining from singing Christmas carols.

We’re all in it together, whatever floats your gravy boat.

It’s still Christmas, despite the fights, overeating, and bad TV, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

We’ve put together our own list of 12 things that make a Glasgow Christmas special.

How many of these statements apply to your family and friends?

You’ve probably spent the entire day on your knees, washing down the walls and cleaning the skirting boards with a precision usually reserved for the forensic police squad.

A ‘quick tidy’ before the family arrives will not suffice when it comes to cleaning the house for Christmas.

By 8 a.m., the hoover was out, the cupboards were emptied, and the bathroom was sparkling.

The kitchen is so spotless that you could eat your prawn cocktail starter right off the floor if you didn’t mind contracting the coronavirus.

Throughout history, Christmas celebrations have changed.

However, in Glasgow, the primary focus has always been on eating, drinking, and having a good time.

We’d been preparing for the big meal all year and were practically shrieking with delight when it came time to decamp to our local Asda and load the boot with all the essentials for a truly Scottish Christmas: pigs in blankets, parsnips, selection boxes, and a whole Stilton.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.