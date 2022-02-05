There are 13 things you’ll only learn from nights out in Glasgow’s city centre.

13 facts you’ll only learn from nights out in Glasgow’s city center

The month of January is finally over, and we’re looking forward to the weekends ahead.

We’ve compiled a list of things you’ll only know if you’ve had too much to drink in the city.

Glasgow is a city with a lot to see and do, with a lot of history and friendly people.

It’s no surprise that we’re all itching for a big night out.

Glasgow makes up for its lack of sunshine with attractions and distractions; the sheer number of clubs, bars, and restaurants is impressive, and there is something for everyone.

Glasgow is one of the best places in the world because of this, as well as our unrivalled patter.

Going out in Glasgow is an experience in and of itself, and we’ve compiled a list of things you’ll only know if you’ve had a few drinks here.

We’ve done and seen it all, from stealing cones and pleading with the DJ to play Bits and Pieces for the 17th time to karaoke at Cosmopol.

How many of the items on the list can you check off?

Let’s begin with the obvious.

You’d be hard pressed to miss the Duke of Wellington if you’re out on the town in Glasgow.

You’ll find him wandering around Merchant City on his high horse, usually with a traffic cone dangling from his head at an odd angle.

If he doesn’t have one, any true Glaswegian would make it their mission to find one before the night is done.

The people of Glasgow have a great sense of humour and a great sense of conversation to go along with it.

If you’re new to Glasgow, giving someone a good ‘roastin’ or ‘bam up’ might come across as rude, but trust us when we say it’s a sign of love.

Some people will argue until they are blue in the face over which song should be played to start the party.

Should it be on Youtube, Spotify, or Apple Music? Well, there’s only one answer for any Glaswegian.

Getting a shoutout for the troops during GBX with Georgie Boy on Clyde 1 is the start of any good Saturday night out.

Bits and Pieces has a slim chance of being heard on Radio 1.

When the sun shines brightly in the city, something magical happens.

