There are 200 rabbits in need of loving homes, so an appeal for foster families has been issued.

As its waiting list for homes grows, volunteers at Kirkintilloch charity Beloved Rabbits are urging animal lovers to consider fostering or adopting a rescue rabbit in 2022.

Beloved Rabbits, a rescue and rehoming organization, has a growing waiting list of bunnies who have been surrendered by their owners for a variety of reasons, including divorce, finances, and health.

The service, which is based in Kirkintilloch, employs over 100 volunteers in a variety of roles, as well as a network of about 40 foster carers throughout central Scotland.

However, as the demand for rabbits grows, the organization is urging animal lovers to consider providing a temporary home for a rabbit while it waits to be adopted.

“The foster care network is a critical part of the rescue and rehoming process,” volunteer Jacqueline Mitchell said.

Volunteering is very rewarding, and it also provides the love and bond of owning a pet without the commitments.”

Applicants should review the shortlist for their preferred rabbit, consider how their home might be set up, and then complete the application form.

Before a rehoming centre visit is scheduled, a home inspection may be required.

Visit the Beloved Rabbits website or follow them on Facebook for more information.