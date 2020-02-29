There are currently 4 coronavirus cases of unknown origin in the United States.

There are now four suspected cases of coronavirus of unknown origin in the United States – one in Oregon, one in Washington State and two in Northern California – and the Centers for Disease Control said in a state on Friday that “unprecedented efforts were made, to curb the spread. “

The patients tested positive locally, but are still awaiting confirmation from the CDC. Most of the 67 confirmed cases in the United States have so far been traced to trips to Asia (the disease originated in Wuhan, China), but the four cases mentioned have occurred without a related travel history. Instead, they are referred to as “community spread” cases, although the extent is unclear.

The CDC is now working to increase the number of laboratories that can test for the virus after extending their test guidelines to those who show symptoms even though they have no identified source of exposure. Additional test kits have already arrived in California, but some were faulty, delaying the ability of the labs to perform the test. “This was not going as smoothly as we would have liked,” said Dr. Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Read more at CNN and NBC News,

