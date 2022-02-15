There are dangerous levels of toxic bacteria in some of the UK’s most popular wild swimming spots.

‘Citizen science’ testing reveals that waterways where hundreds of people swim on hot days are frequently awash in sewage.

Data shows that sewage spills frequently contaminate some of the UK’s most popular wild swimming spots.

Pollution levels can reach twenty times the maximum allowed for inland bathing waters in England along some stretches of river where swimmers regularly take a dip.

E.coli and intestinal enterococci were among the toxic bacteria discovered, which can cause people to become violently ill or, in the worst-case scenario, kill them.

Bacteria levels in British waters are not routinely monitored unless a site has a bathing water designation.

Wild swimmers are frequently becoming ill as a result of diving into contaminated waters because there is no warning system in place for bacteria pollution.

To force regulators and water companies to clean up, community groups across the country have launched citizen science projects to track water quality in their local rivers.

Their efforts have revealed that waterways frequented by hundreds of people on sunny days are frequently polluted with sewage.

Between July and October last year, volunteers at Conham River Park near Bristol tested the water quality of the River Avon on a regular basis in collaboration with Wessex Water.

They discovered e.coli and intestinal enterococci bacteria levels that were consistently higher than the England’s minimum standard for inland bathing water quality.

Both bacteria indicate that there is feces in the water, either human or animal.

E.coli levels in the river were recorded at 20,000 Colony Forming Units (CFU) per 100ml of water in one sample taken in August 2021, far exceeding the 900 CFU100ml minimum standard for inland bathing.

Citizen science work on the banks of the River Thames near Oxford revealed that bacteria levels were twice the recommended safety threshold at a popular local swimming spot during certain times of the year.

Bacteria levels rose to up to eight times the safe limit on some days following heavy rain.

“Most people think it’s crazy that we don’t have public health testing given how frequently people use the rivers,” said Claire Robertson, who worked on the study as part of the Oxford Rivers Project.

Activists believe that sewage discharges into rivers are to blame for the majority of bacterial pollution.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

