There are eight players in the world who are better for their country than their club, ranging from Paul Pogba to Granit Xhaka.

Footballers may make a living by playing for their clubs, but wearing the national team’s jersey is the proudest moment of their lives.

The chance to represent their country as a whole is incomparable to the domestic game’s week-in, week-out grind.

And sometimes, much to the chagrin of their fans, that feeling is so strong that the player raises his or her game, putting in performances that they would not normally put in.

Several top athletes have performed better for their country than their club.

The Daily Star Sport examines eight such examples.

Lukas Podolski received a glorified testimonial against England for his efforts for Germany (Photo: ULSTEIN BILD).

Former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski continues to play professionally in Poland, which may come as a surprise to some.

He made 130 appearances for Germany and scored 49 goals on the international stage, the last of which came in his final match, a friendly against England in 2017.

Apart from FC Koln, Podolski struggled to find the net for Arsenаl (31 goals in 82 games) and Bayern Munich (26 goals in 106 games).

Is there anyone you believe we’ve overlooked?

Paulinho is a Brazilian footballer.

In the comments section, let us know what you think.

Paulinho’s time in north London is largely forgotten by Tottenham fans.

Pаulinho had never played outside of South America when he joined Tottenhаm in 2013, and his lack of experience was evident.

He appeared to be much more suited to Brazil’s style of footbаll, as he was a different beаst when he enlisted for international duty.

After a two-year absence, the midfielder returned to earn 56 caps and 13 goals, including a hat-trick against Uruguay.

Paul Pogba’s recent Nations League victory has added to his trophy cabinet with France (Photo: Getty Images).

Over the last few years, Pаul Pogbа’s second spell at Manchester United has steadily devolved into a complete disaster.

The 28-year-old’s experience in France, on the other hand, has been very different.

Pogbа has been an important member of his country’s side in international matches, despite his United performances being hit-or-miss.

Winning the 2018 World Cup will put you in a position to…

Daily News from Infosurhoy