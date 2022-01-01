There are nine reasons why Boris Johnson may struggle to improve his fortunes in 2022.

Here are the biggest challenges the Prime Minister faces in 2022, from Covid to Keir Starmer to his own Conservative Party.

At a time when polling is volatile and public trust in politics is low, every Westminster party and leader enters 2022 in a precarious position.

However, in the short term, Boris Johnson faces the most difficult task: not only uniting his party and keeping Covid-19 under control, but also delivering on a wide range of manifesto promises as he enters the second half of his term as Prime Minister.

The following are the nine most significant obstacles he must overcome.

The most pressing political question is, once again, how to control the coronavirus without destroying the economy or restricting people’s liberties.

Key information about the Omicron variant will continue to flow in, and we should know sooner rather than later whether the UK is headed for a repeat of last winter’s devastation, with hospitals overcrowded and the NHS unable to provide routine care.

Mr Johnson promised that the key to freedom would be the rollout of vaccines, followed by boosters.

There will be no obvious way out if he imposes new restrictions this time around.

Experts agree that society will have to learn to live with the virus at some point, and the government may have to decide how to do so this year.

Even if no new rules are enacted in England, Prime Minister David Cameron will be under pressure from his own increasingly disgruntled backbenchers to reverse the Plan B measures enacted at the start of the Omicron wave.

And he may eventually decide to follow South Africa’s lead and remove the requirement for everyone infected with Covid-19 to self-isolate, treating the virus like any other illness such as the common cold or flu.

The central promise of the Conservative manifesto for 2019 was to “level up” the UK by boosting local economies in underserved areas and expanding opportunity beyond London and the South-East.

Mr Johnson claims that leveling up is at the heart of his entire policy agenda, but this only serves to fuel accusations that the concept is ill-defined.

A White Paper on leveling up, primarily written by new minister Neil O’Brien, was supposed to add some meat to the bones.

