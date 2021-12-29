There are no traditional teller windows in the credit union’s newest location.

There aren’t any traditional teller windows at Belco Community Credit Union’s newest branch in Lower Paxton Township on Allentown Boulevard.

The credit union’s interactive teller machines are used for everything.

Employees from Belco are on hand to help anyone who needs assistance with the machines.

However, the tellers in the video aren’t in the same place.

They work out of the credit union’s operations center in Swatara Township, which is located on Eisenhower Boulevard.

The interactive teller machine technology is also used at the credit union’s drive-thru.

“This innovative technology offers an enhanced ATM experience by combining the convenience of self-service ATMs with the benefits of personalized banking,” the credit union said in a statement.

“Everyday transactions with a local Belco team member can be done via two-way video at the drive-thru or in a branch, just like with a teller.”

The former Mid Penn Bank location at 5500 Allentown Boulevard was the site of the new branch, which opened at the beginning of last month.

In 2019, Mid Penn Bank moved to Jonestown Road, replacing a former Fulton Bank branch.

The Belco branch has moved from its previous location in Lower Paxton Township, at 5785 Allentown Blvd.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the branch is open.

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The drive-up interactive teller machine will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the option of teller assistance available during branch hours.

The branch’s manager, Laura Kennedy, will keep her position.

Belco intends to expand the number of interactive teller machines in its branches and hopes to extend the hours of video teller machines to help members in the evenings.

Belco currently has 14 branches and over 70,000 members.

Belco was established in 1939 to serve employees of the Bell Telephone Company in Harrisburg. In July 2005, the credit union became a community-chartered credit union, allowing businesses and individuals in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties to join.

