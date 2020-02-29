“There are only two cases in France including my daughter, but I have hope”

Satine and her mom Claire, at home in Saint-Etienne-de-Montluc – Satine’s family

Satine, 6, in CP in Saint-Etienne-de-Montluc (Loire-Atlantique), suffers from an extremely rare neurodegenerative disease called SMA-PME.

Three months after the diagnosis, his parents “took the road to accepting the disease” with the hope of finding a cure.

Like many of her friends, she loves modern jazz dance, coloring and Snow Queen. Satine, 6, in CP in Saint-Etienne-de-Montluc (Loire-Atlantique), is not a child like the others. Almost three months ago, a doctor from the

CHU de Nantes has identified in the little girl a genetic anomaly, responsible for an extremely rare neurodegenerative disease called

SMA-PME, a form of muscle spinal atrophy for which there is no treatment. Claire Bouet-Simonet, Satine’s mother confided in 20 minutes on the occasion of the

Rare Disease Day, which takes place this Saturday.

Disease

“SMA-PME, this barbaric term, comes from the failure of a gene, ASAH1, which no longer produces enough enzymes. There have only been around 50 cases worldwide, 13 currently. In France, only

two children are concerned, there are only two cases, including my daughter! Satine gets tired very quickly, even when she has just slept 12 hours. When she was younger, she was already struggling to climb the stairs. Roller skating with your friends is impossible. Her muscular weakness means that she needs to put her legs and arms down. The older she gets, the harder it is for her to compensate. For big outings, like the last time at Disney, we have to get out of the wheelchair … It was very hard at first, with people’s eyes. “

The diagnosis

“It was December 2. We were wiped out, devastated, but we had to move on and we took the path of accepting the disease. After the remarks of the mistresses, the ophthalmologist appointments, the ENT specialist, the MRI of the brain, we finally understood why she fell so much, where her little tremors came from. Satine was able to talk about it at school, it was like a liberation for her. Her little brother Charlie was less restless at night. With my husband, we could have felt guilty, but what good was it? It wasn’t written on our heads that we were both healthy carriers… We try to see the positive by saying that we were lucky to have had

a diagnosis in just under a year. In this kind of rare disease, it is often much longer. “

The association

“The geneticist from Nantes University Hospital was able to find the problem because an 11-year-old girl, Calixte, had been diagnosed with the same disease a few months earlier. His family, who lives in Paris, created the association Asap for Children, to communicate around SMA-PME and to advance research. We quickly decided to meet the parents of Calixte, it is important for us and for them to know that we are not alone, to keep the association alive. We learn a lot about the disease, the symptoms of which differ depending on the child. Calixte, for example, has hearing problems and has seizures

epilepsy. This is not the case with Satine. “

The future

“For the moment, there is no treatment but there are avenues like bone marrow transplant or transfusion of the enzyme by venous route, which gives me hope. But our goal is to find a way to cure it completely, not to save time. I know that research is progressing, even if it exceeds me! In the meantime, we live day by day, my daughter is fine, she does not complain, she is carefree, so we do not project too far, even if we are preparing for certain questions… At the moment, we are looking to move to a single storey house. Our priority is to make life as easy as possible. “