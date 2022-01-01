There are so many reasons to be happy in 2022, from the Platinum Jubilee to the World Cup.

WISHING EVERYONE A HAPPY NEW YEAR.

I hope you’ve had a great week and that the good news about the Omicron virus’s hospitalization rates is helping to keep the January blues at bay.

As much as the next person, I’m afraid of the post-Christmas slump that can occur once we’ve exited the cozy holiday bubble.

However, learning that people with Omicron have a 30 to 70% lower chance of ending up in the hospital has made me optimistic about the year 2022.

I don’t make New Year’s resolutions because I know how ineffective they are.

Naturally, I wish my family and children good health and happiness.

And I used to start the year with a list of things I wanted to change in my life when I was younger.

But when it comes to me and resolutions, I know I’m going to break them as soon as I say them out loud.

In this, I am not alone.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that by the second or even first week of January, most people have given up on their New Year’s resolutions.

We all have bad habits, I suppose.

And we all want to give up some of the things we know are bad for us (like drinking, eating unhealthy food, or smoking) in exchange for doing something good for us, like exercising.

But there’s a reason we do — and don’t do — those things to begin with.

We either lack the willpower to stop doing things we enjoy or the time to establish healthy new habits.

Or it’s possible that we don’t want to adopt the new habit enough.

So, as I’ve learned over the years, declaring that you’re going to stop doing something and start doing something else is one thing.

It’s a different matter to put that plan into action and stick to it.

As a result, most people’s paths in January are littered with broken resolutions.

Here’s an idea and some free advice: Instead of making grand, sweeping resolutions to change your life, try making small changes.

Make a conscious effort to do less of the bad and more of the good.

However, one thing I do every year is participate in Dry January, which I understand is counter-intuitive.

After all, it’s the bleakest and coldest month of the year, so why not lighten up…

