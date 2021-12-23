There are still six family activities available in Glasgow this Christmas and New Year.

This Christmas and New Year, there are six family activities that you can still do in Glasgow.

Grab your warmest hats and thickest coats (along with your masks!) and head outside to experience Glasgow’s Christmas magic! Here’s how to make the downtime count.

Christmas is a holiday dedicated to spending time with family.

We all deserve to make the most of the time we have together this Christmas after last year’s covid-curtailed festivities.

While Covid restrictions remain in place, there are still plenty of opportunities to spend time with your loved ones during the holidays.

Grab your warmest hats, thickest coats, masks, and anti-bac – it’s time to turn your Christmas downtime into something special with a festive day out with the family.

Whatever you prefer, we have plenty of suggestions for how you can enjoy the magic of Glasgow during the holidays!

Christmas in Glasgow wouldn’t be complete without a heartwarming festive tale.

The Tron Theatre is showing Olive the Other Reindeer until December 24, their own unique take on the classic Christmas tale of Rudolph and Santa.

The Christmas spirit will undoubtedly be felt by children.

If you haven’t gotten your cultural fix in the past year, the quiet days between Christmas and New Year can be a great time to catch up.

And there’s plenty to see and do at one of Scotland’s most popular tourist destinations.

The Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery is open during regular hours until December 23rd, December 27-30, and January 3rd.

If you’d rather be outside, visit Elfingrove’s The Ice Experience, Scotland’s largest ice rink.

From December 2 to 24, don your warmest hats and thickest coats and head outside to the beautifully lit Kelvingrove Museum.

It may seem impossible to get a reservation at one of the city’s most popular restaurants in the run-up to Christmas, but once the holiday has passed, the restaurants tend to empty out.

There’s no better time than now to go somewhere you’ve always wanted to go.

Cail Bruich, Glasgow’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, the Gannet, Five March, Ox and Finch, Number 16 and a slew of other restaurants are usually fully booked, so book now.

