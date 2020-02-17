‘There are too many white people in here’: Black woman shouts ‘this is a space for people of color’

A black student telling white students that ‘there are too many white people’ in the University of Virginia’s multicultural center has sparked a fierce row on social media.

The University of Virginia (UVA) put out a statement asserting that the space was for all students after conservative pundits shared the video of the woman asking her peers to be considerate of the space.

Many predominantly white colleges and universities across the United States have spaces designated as safe spaces for minority students. While these spaces are open to all, they do offer some a unique space to exist in.

In the footage, the woman grabs everyone’s attention and then states: ‘If you all didn’t know, this is an MSC (multicultural student center) and frankly there are just too many white people in here.

‘This is a space for people of color, so just be really cognizant of the space you’re taking up because it does make some of us POCs feel uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here.’

While the student did not ask her peers to leave the space, her comments did spark fury from conservative social media users while others offered words of support and insight into why she made her statements.

The clip, which was first posted by the conservative Young Americas Foundation, quickly became viral on social media.

It prompted the university’s president, Jim Ryan, to clarify that the new multicultural areas can be enjoyed by all students regardless of ethnicity.

A statement said: ‘In order to foster the diversity of experience and ideas that make UVA a great and good place to study and work, these centers are open to all members of the university community.’

But on their website, the university acknowledges that the spaces ‘aims to promote inclusion and engagement for historically underrepresented students.’

UVA’s campus is in Charlottesville has been dealing with racial turmoil on its campus for years. In 2017, the 2017 Unite The Right white-supremacist rally resulted in one counter-protester getting killed.

The school is predominantly white (more than 52 per cent in 2018) with black students making up just around six per cent of the population, records indicate.

The rally spawned amid a backlash to local authorities removing Confederate monuments in the wake of a 2015 shooting in Charleston which killed nine African Americans.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk tweeted: ‘UVA established a “multicultural student center”.

‘Taxpayers funded it. This is what they’re paying for… How is this not racist?’

YouTuber Sydney Watson echoed this outrage and tweeted: ‘Imagine if a white person stood up and announced there were too many black people in the room, and they make other white people uncomfortable… How is this not considered racism?’

Black American pastor Mark Burns said: ‘So this is why so many of our ancestors fought and died for freedom and equality just so we can have a BLACKS ONLY area?? Really!??!?’

Yet some rallied behind the student and were sympathetic to her wanting a space on campus for people of color.

In a rebuff to those slamming the woman for racism, one person tweeted: ‘Anyone in this thread who says “what if this were white people??!!” you’re showing how ill informed you are about equity.’

Tanesha Hudson, a local activist, took the university to task for not supporting its black students. She included a post allegedly directed at students of color at the university.

‘See UVA pick and choose when it wanna discuss RACE issues,’ she said, slamming the statement from the university. ‘The school failed to send a blast email when white students were writing on black lawn residents doors. It also failed to listen to black students complain about not having their own space and funds to do things for black culture.’

Even alum from the university agreed with Hudson’s sentiment, adding: ‘UVA’s ability to continuously exhaust you from its lack of support for students of color, even after graduating.’

Another alum stated: ‘Lol are we really going to try and act like 200 years of institutional racism, sexism, and homophobia at UVA aren’t the exact reason why these spaces are needed? She didn’t ask anyone to leave, she asked them to think and be considerate. But I know @yaf is really bad at that.’

Others condemned the university for only having one space available for multicultural students on the campus.

‘@uva I’m not saying your entire university was built by slaves or anything..but it was. You d*****s have One building Dedicated to Minority students across 1,708 acres of land,’ one user said. ‘So stop asking why can’t white students be in a building built to ease the comfort of black students.’

In May, UVA approved student proposals to create the new Latinx – the gender neutral collective for Latino – and Interfaith centers while expanding the existing multicultural and LGBTQ centers, which it poured $500,000 into refurbishing.

Describing the revamped multicultural centre, the university said: ‘All of the new centers pop with color, and are furnished with modern upholstered pieces designed for both comfort and beauty.

‘In addition to study carrels, HDMI-enabled video screens and dedicated conference rooms, the center has several unique, one- and two-person cocoon-like pieces of furniture called “clouds,” which are perfect spots to concentrate.’