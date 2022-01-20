‘There can never be a release of the PKK terrorist leader,’ says a Turkish opposition leader.

‘There can never be a release of a PKK terrorist leader,’ says a Turkish opposition leader.

Meral Aksener, the leader of the Good Party, has criticized President Trump’s remarks about PKK terrorist leader Abdullah Ocalan made last week.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The release of terrorist PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan from prison will never be permitted, according to the leader of a Turkish opposition party.

Meral Aksener, speaking to her Good (IYI) Party parliamentary group, slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent remarks about Ocalan, who is currently serving a life sentence at Imrali Prison, and his ties to the former leader of a political party linked to the terrorist PKK.

In 1999, Turkish forces apprehended Ocalan and sentenced him to death for forming armed gangs under Article 125 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Because the death penalty was abolished in 2004, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

“The one in Edirne (Demirtas) will have to answer the most to the one in Imrali (Ocalan),” Erdogan said in parliament last week, referring to Selahattin Demirtas, the former leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), who is also serving a sentence in Edirne prison.

According to Aksener, the president of “this country” “cannot talk like that,” referring to Erdogan’s remarks, adding that the judiciary will make any legal decisions in Turkiye.

“If you are after releasing the one who is in Imrali (Ocalan), stop there,” Aksener said, adding that she was “warning” the president.

Put it out of your mind.

“Please don’t do that.”

“Do not try to do such a bad thing to this country just to win elections,” she added, referring to the upcoming general and presidential elections.

Erdogan is known for denouncing the terrorist PKK on a regular basis and has ordered a number of security operations against the terror group and its offshoots.

He’s never proposed that Ocalan be set free.

Demirtas and 12 other HDP lawmakers were detained in 2016 on terrorism charges.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison in 2018 for spreading terrorist propaganda, leading a terrorist group, and inciting hatred and hostility among the public.

The HDP is accused by Turkiye’s government of having ties to the terrorist PKK, and state prosecutors have filed a case to have the party shut down.