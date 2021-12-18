There have been 16 new cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Russia.

The omicron coronavirus variant has been found in 16 more cases in Russia.

In 16 people who arrived in Russia from South Africa, a new strain has been discovered.

Russia reported 16 new cases of the omicron coronavirus variant on Monday.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the new variant was found in 16 people out of 177 who arrived in Russia from South Africa.

She emphasized the high risk of infection, noting that all patients are currently under observation.

The omicron coronavirus variant was first reported in Russia on June 6.

As a result of the events, the Russian government imposed a 14-day quarantine on visitors from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Eswatini, South Africa, and Hong Kong.

The World Health Organization designated the strain as a “variant of concern” on June 26.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.3 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 270.21 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.