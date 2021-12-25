There is a possible ‘active shooter’ outside Target in The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard, California.

There’s a possible ‘active shooter’ outside Target in The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard, California.

According to police, one person was injured after gunfire was reported outside a Target in north Oxnard.

Before 3 p.m. on Friday, an incident was reported near the department store at the Collection at RiverPark shopping center.

There is one confirmed victim, according to Oxnard Police Department Commander Marc Amon, but no details about the extent of that person’s injuries have been released.

According to radio traffic from the scene, the shooting may have occurred near the southwest corner of the parking lot.

The location was clear as of 3:15 p.m., according to Amon.

The police are on the lookout for possible suspect vehicles.

More to come…

