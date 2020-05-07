“There is a time to laugh, there is a time to complain”

Andrea Tuscher closed the door of her bookstore on March 17, and opened it again on April 20. How is she coping with the new situation and what is going to happen now?

AEverything seems to be said in the checkout area. “Nice to see you again” is written in chalk on a blackboard, on the sales counter there are several books in a row. For a few weeks now there has been a literature collection entitled “Life is beautiful.” Now Andrea Tuscher has added a picture book. In it the verses of the preacher Solomon are illustrated. The title: “Everything has its time”.

Andrea Tuscher’s time has finally come, the 52-year-old bookseller has been waiting for this day for a long time. Now she is standing in her 80 square meter bookshop in Offenbach as if nothing had happened. Few customers are there today, she is happy about each of them.