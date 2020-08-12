‘There is no one to rest in peace’: Three firefighters from same family among missing in aftermath of Beirut blast (VIDEO)

Three firefighters, all related, went missing after responding to a fire that preceded last week’s huge explosion in Beirut. Their family was praying they would turn up alive. Now they’re just hoping their remains will be found.

Tony Karam’s son, grandson, and cousin were all part of the same firefighter unit that rushed to Beirut’s port after it caught fire. Minutes later, the site became ground zero for a massive explosion that left much of the city in ruins.

“We are hoping they can bring [even]a nail from their fingers,” Tony told RT.