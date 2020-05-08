There was a long wait for answers before the obvious video by Ahmaud Arbery

Jabari Robinson Sr. was not convinced by the initial story about the death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose family says he ran unarmed at the end of February: a father and son told the police that they killed Arbery fatally when he was in their neighborhood ran in Georgia and believed he suspected a slump.

So Robinson, who had played high school football with Arbery in the coastal community of Brunswick and was friends with his sister, decided to track down records from the Glynn County Police Department. He wanted to read for himself what was going on that afternoon.

But Robinson, who works in the U.S. Air Force law enforcement, remembered how impressed he was with a lack of more detail among the officials who first arrived on site.

“When you enter a scene, you want to separate the people to know the story, but they didn’t have all of this information in the police report,” said Robinson, 26, on Thursday. “I thought it was kind of lazy.”

Ahmaud Arbery. (Courtesy of the family)

Robinson, who initially shared his concerns on social media in early April, is not the only one who has asked local prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to be more transparent about how the case is handled.

Questions were raised when the father and son concerned, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested for aggravated assault and murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said late Thursday.

A video was released earlier this week on social media that appears to show Arbery’s last moments and triggers a review of why he was killed while his family jogs every day. An external prosecutor, Tom Durden, who took the case after two other prosecutors withdrew, recommended that a large jury decide whether to charge McMichaels.

The arrests by state investigators were surprising, as a large jury should only be convened after June 12, when the state juries can resume due to corona virus restrictions.

The story goes on

Supporters of Arbery’s family protested the lack of arrest and the delay in any legal action, saying that connections between the McMichaels and local authorities and systemic attitudes to privileges and races – Arbery was black and the McMichaels are white – was already an emotional case were .

“The case was handled inappropriately from the start,” said John Perry Davis II, NAACP president of Brunswick. “We are calling for justice for Ahmaud not only at national level for the arrest of these men, but also at local level to hold our local law enforcement agencies accountable.”

Attempts to contact Gregory and Travis McMichael were unsuccessful on Thursday, and the Glynn County police did not immediately return a request for comment.

John C. Richards Jr., whose brother Arbery trained in high school football, was a third year law student who worked for the Braunschweig public prosecutor in 2003. Richards, who has since moved to Arkansas, where he is a pastor, said his brother told him about Arbery’s death – and he was motivated to tell his hometown what they could do under the law.

He helped members of the community, both black and white, band together and launch an email and phone call campaign to appeal to Jackie Johnson, Brunswick Judicial Circuit Prosecutor, and the police for public records of the shootout.

But Johnson finally pulled out of the case because she had connections to Gregory McMichael, who was an investigator in her office, before retiring in May 2019. (Richards said he worked with Gregory and Gregory McMichael Braunschweig during his brief job with the Johnson attorney’s office.)

The case was referred to George Barnhill, the prosecutor in the neighboring Waycross Judicial District. However, it turned out that Barnhill’s son also worked in the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office, where Gregory McMichael was employed, and Arbery’s family and supporters urged Barnhill to apologize again. He did this in April.

Promotions

In a letter to a Glynn County police captain in April that the New York Times had originally received, Barnhill defended the actions of McMichaels and a third man involved in the incident, saying that they had “a solid probable cause.” first hand “. Chasing Arbery, a “suspect”, and stopping him. Barnhill also said that after watching the video of the incident, “Given that Arbery initiated the fight” and took the shotgun, Travis McMichael “was allowed to use lethal force to protect himself under Georgian law.”

Barnhill also said that Arbery’s “mental health records and past beliefs help explain his obviously aggressive nature and possible pattern of thought for attacking an armed man.”

An emergency call prior to the persecution indicated that a black man – a potential suspect – had been looking around a house on the McMichaels block under construction.

Richards said Barnhill’s letter only angered him and others in the community who didn’t think Arbery had committed a crime, or at least one for which he had to die.

“It is very strange to come from a prosecutor who is supposed to be a victim’s attorney,” Richards said.

Barnhill could not be reached for further comments on Thursday.



Protesters gather on May 5, 2020 in the area where Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Satilla Shores, Georgia. (Courtesy of Shyann Swanson)

Richards said he also helped coordinate members of the community to write letters to the editor of the Brunswick News, who found in late February that the police had “barely” released information about the case. The newspaper had also reported on Arbery’s previous lawsuits that struck a chord with community members who felt they were telling only one side of the story.

“The way it was handled from day one was terrifying,” Roxane George, a Glynn County resident who wrote a letter to the newspaper, told NBC News. “We trusted enforcement to do a thorough job. But fear has grabbed people’s hearts here.”

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s family, said Thursday on MSNBC that he was “most concerned” about what he thought was “a level of corruption” in the early investigation and would like to know the role of the relationship between them McMichaels and McMichaels plays The prosecutor played and why they weren’t immediately arrested.

For other residents of Glynn County, a diverse travel destination made up of wealthier houses on barrier islands and civic subdivisions, they would have been 26 years old on Friday if Arbery had lived. A dedication run is held in his memory asking people to drive 2.23 miles – to mark the date of his death.

“I think about what he did – jogging – and how he fought for his life,” said LaTanya Abbott-Austin, chairwoman of the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute, a nonprofit organization in Braunschweig that upholds social justice.

Lauren Bennett, 26, said she had attended high school with Arbery and would see him jogging regularly through the Fancy Bluff neighborhood with its low houses and trees covered with Spanish moss. As a runner, she waved to him, she said, and was impressed by his commitment when he hit the sidewalk on days when she was too exhausted.

“I always thought he was training for something,” she said.

When the video came out this week and showed Arbery running for the last time, engaging in a violent battle that claimed his life, Bennett said she was watching and crying.