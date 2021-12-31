There will be 20 Glasgow Lives in 2021 that have truly influenced us.

There will be twenty Glasgow Lives in 2021 that have truly inspired us.

It was difficult to choose our favorite Glasgow Lives.

Each story is inspiring and one-of-a-kind.

But, in no particular order, here are 20 stories from 2021 that we’d like to share with you.

It’s been another difficult year for us all, with many challenges to overcome.

But, as the clock strikes midnight tomorrow, we wanted to reflect on our Glasgow Lives and shine a light on these raw, powerful, and inspirational stories.

It was difficult to choose just a few favorites, but we encourage everyone to read them – and learn something from them.

So, in no particular order, here are some of our top picks for 2021:

Alastair, 53, is the first on our list, and he talks about growing up as a member of the LGBTQ(plus) community in Glasgow, living with HIV, and the activism that brought him back to his hometown.

He is now the Chief Executive of HIV Scotland, but he remembers being told that if he came out, he would die.

“When I first came out, my immediate family was extremely supportive.

My mother and father weren’t surprised at all.

However, one of my aunt’s reactions will stay with me forever: ‘I hope you get AIDS and die, you are an embarrassment to this family.’

The world has changed.

Thank you, God.”

Graeme and Karen tell the story of their six-month-old son Scott’s tragic death and why they participated in this year’s Kiltwalk to raise money and awareness for The Cot Death Trust.

They described it as the “most terrifying, upsetting, and devastating period of our lives,” speaking candidly about the experience.

Nothing can prepare you for that situation, or for what will come after.”

Modou tells the inspiring story of his five-year journey from kitchen porter to owner of his own restaurant after arriving in Glasgow with only £200 and no place to live.

He talks about his love of cooking and learning, as well as the moment when Nico gave him the opportunity to open his own restaurant, 111 by Modou.

“When I did a quick Infosurhoy summary.