There will be lane restrictions on I-83 at Exit 18 in York County.

Exit 18 on I-83 in York County will have lane restrictions.

According to a press release, lane restrictions on Interstate 83 at the Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) interchange project in Springettsbury Township, York County, are scheduled for Tuesday.

The restrictions will allow the contractor to mark the interstate at the interchange with pavement markings.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., there will be temporary lane closures on I-83 in both directions.

According to a press release, motorists should be alert and drive cautiously through the work zone.

This work is contingent on the weather.

Motorists can check the status of major highways by going to www.511PAcom.

511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras for free and 24 hours a day.

511PA can also be accessed via a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices, by dialing 5-1-1, or by checking regional Twitter alerts on the 511PA website.

At www.penndot.govDistrict8, you can sign up for PennDOT news and traffic alerts for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

Is it safe to travel during the flu pandemic this holiday season?

The House votes to overturn PennDOT’s bridge tolling plan, but there’s a stumbling block in the way.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]