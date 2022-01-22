‘There’s a fine line between loneliness and being alone,’ Jami Attenberg says in I Came All This Way to Meet You.

‘There’s a fine line between loneliness and being alone,’ says Jami Attenberg of I Came All This Way to Meet You.

The author discusses friendship, fiction, and her love affair with writing as she prepares to release her new memoir.

I Came All This Way to Meet You, by American novelist Jami Attenberg, is her first memoir, and she isn’t happy about it.

“I don’t want anyone talking to me about it,” she jokes.

“I want everyone to read it, and then I want to spend the rest of my life hiding under a rock.”

Chance would be ideal.

The book is both a profound look at the reality of a creative life and a vivacious story of a woman finding her own way, and as such shows every sign of raising, not lowering, Attenberg’s profile.

Attenberg’s third book, The Middlesteins, was a New York Times bestseller in 2012, but she is best known in the UK for her dagger-sharp 2017 novel All Grown Up, which was hailed as one of the all-time great depictions of being a single woman and drew comparisons to Nora Ephron.

“I’ve talked about myself for so long, but I’ve always shielded myself with fiction,” she says over Zoom from her New Orleans home, flanked by her puggle, Sidney.

Her eighth book, I Came All This Way to Meet You, explores what it’s like to live a life free of rules.

For many years, Attenberg, the daughter of a traveling salesman, eschewed a stable life in favor of a life on the road, where she was frequently penniless.

She didn’t have a bed until she was 45, and she spent her time bouncing between friends’ couches and hotels while touring the country to promote her books.

Her memoir details her sexual encounters and drunken misadventures along the way, which makes her hesitant to publish it.

“When you’re a woman and you talk about your sexuality or any kind of unconventional behavior on the internet, they come at you a little bit harder.”

She felt ready to reflect on her life after turning 50 last year, and she quickly realized she wanted to concentrate on her thirties and forties.

“It felt like the most powerful years of my life – so.”

