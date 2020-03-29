There’s a Tiny Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker and We Want It

Never ones to miss out on a merchandising opportunity unless it involves a female character, the Star Wars folks at Disney are capitalising like hell on the love for Baby Yoda.

‘The Child,’ as Baby Yoda is actually called (before someone “well actually”s us in the comments), now has his very own tiny Bluetooth speaker, or ‘Bitty Boomer’ (yes, that’s really what they named them).

“Bitty Boomer

Blast your own soundtrack on your real-life adventures with a mini Bluetooth ultra portable speaker inspired by the Mandalorian’s sidekick.”

It’s not animatronic like this little guy, but it will play any audio you choose to put through it, which gives us ideas for shenanigans.

Baby Yoda reading the audiobook of Wuthering Heights? Yep.

Baby Yoda blasting Lose Yourself because that’s cool again now? Definitely.

Baby Yoda trilling the Star Trek theme tune? Ooh we’re edgy.

The design kinda makes Yoda look like the scoop in an ice cream, which has given us a bit of a craving for pistachio gelato. He also has a sprinkle of holes on top of his head to let the sound through, which as The Verge points out, is quite trypophobia-inducing if you look at it for too long.

We don’t yet know the pricing or release date for the Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker, but we know it’ll be out in the US this spring, so here’s hoping it’s also coming to these shores. Again, we very much doubt the merchandising folks will want to miss out on any possible cash, so we’re sure it’ll be widely available before long. [The Verge]