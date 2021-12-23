‘There’s got to be a happy medium,’ say supporters of a trucker sentenced to 110 years in a fatal crash.

DENVER (AP) — Relatives, lawmakers, and other supporters of a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure crash that killed four people rallied in Denver on Wednesday to call for his release.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ supporters say the sentence is unjust, and truck drivers across the country have rallied behind him, using hashtags such as (hashtag)NoTrucksToColorado and (hashtag)NoTrucksColorado.

Leonard Martinez, one of the lawyers representing Aguilera-Mederos, said at the rally at the state Capitol that the injustice of such long sentences must be addressed, both by reforming sentencing laws and by investigating the actions of prosecutors and judges.

“This is a fight for everyone, not just him,” he said.

After Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of vehicular homicide and other charges, the Colorado judge said mandatory minimum sentencing laws forced him to impose the lengthy sentence.

In a statement, his family said they don’t want to downplay the loss of those killed in the crash, but they are urging Gov.

Jared Polis has promised to “take immediate action” to reduce the sentence for the 26-year-old man who has no prior criminal record.

In a statement, supporters said he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and fully cooperated with investigators.

An online petition requesting a commutation has received more than 4.7 million signatures.

Polis, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that he is considering a clemency request.

Following the public outcry, prosecutors requested that the sentence be reviewed.

However, they also stated that the driver refused to negotiate a plea deal and that the convictions recognize the harm caused to crash victims.

On Monday, a hearing will be held to discuss the reconsideration request.

The victims and their families, according to District Attorney Alexis King, want to be heard as the resentencing request is considered.

“Our primary concern is that they are able to share with the court how this incident has impacted their lives as the court considers the appropriate sentence and follows the legal process,” said King, who urged those seeking a quick resolution to be patient.

James Colgan, Aguilera-Mederos’ trial lawyer, said on Wednesday that King, who took over the case from her predecessor, could have…

