‘There’s no concern about their image any longer,’ says Peter Jackson of The Beatles: Get Back on Disney(plus).

‘There’s no concern about their image anymore,’ says Peter Jackson of the Beatles: Get Back on Disney(plus).

Whether the band is eating Marmite sandwiches or writing future hits, the director’s new three-part documentary offers astonishingly intimate footage of them.

Peter Jackson’s new three-part project is the documentary fans have been waiting 50 years for, intimately capturing The Beatles behind the scenes.

It’s called The Beatles: Get Back, after a song from the band’s final album, Let It Be.

“The Long and Winding Road” would have been a better fit.

There has never been a music documentary like it, which took four years to make and was culled from 56 hours of unseen video footage and 150 hours of audio.

The ‘Get Back Sessions,’ which were recorded at Twickenham Studios in January 1969, were inspired by a hugely ambitious idea.

The Beatles planned to write 14 new songs in less than two weeks for their first live performance in more than two years.

Some would make it onto Abbey Road in 1969, but the majority would go on to form Let It Be.

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg was behind the camera, capturing candid shots of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison riffing and practicing.

“The most remarkable thing about this film I’ve made isn’t what I’ve done,” Jackson modestly states.

“It’s the fact that this footage was shot 52 years ago by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.”

And the vast majority of it has been locked away in a vault for the past 52 years.”

The Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings director, along with his regular editor Jabez Olssen, had the honor of sifting through material that every Beatles fan would kill to see.

“You get a sense of being archaeologists, uncovering buried treasure,” Olssen says.

That is correct.

Seeing The Beatles’ creative juices flow is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The film’s music supervisor, Giles Martin, says, “The mundanity of it all is the most appealing aspect.”

“They’ll start with a cup of tea or a glass of wine and Marmite sandwiches, and then they’ll launch into a seminal classic.”

Martin’s father, the band’s legendary producer George Martin, appears in the film, as do other key Beatles figures such as Mal Evans, the band’s assistant, and recording engineer Glyn Johns.

Watching McCartney conjure up “Get Back” in front of your eyes or Harrison struggle to find the line “attracts me like no other” among the trays of sarnies and cups of coffee

