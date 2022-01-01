These 7 unusual Airbnbs range from a UFO-like flying saucer to a massive Idaho potato and a massive wooden elephant.

These 7 strange Airbnbs range from a UFO-like flying saucer to a massive Idaho potato and a massive wooden elephant.

AIRBNB has a wide variety of listings, so whatever type of lodging you’re looking for, you’ll most likely find it on the platform.

There’s something for everyone’s taste and occasion, from a UFO-like flying saucer to a massive Idaho potato home.

We’ve compiled a list of seven of the weirdest Airbnb listings from around the world, which you can find below.

This Atlanta treehouse can sleep two people and provides a “Calm in the Crazy Sanctuary for Seclusion,” according to Airbnb. It was named one of the “(hashtag)1 most wish-listed property in the world.”

It is divided into three sections: Mind, Body, and Spirit, each of which is connected by rope bridges.

“What could be better than falling asleep in the trees and waking up to birds singing all around you–all within city limits?” says the listing.

The bathroom, however, is shared with the main house, and there is no heating or air conditioning, resulting in a true wilderness experience.

You can have a taste of it for (dollar)389 per night plus fees.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, Idaho, is without a doubt one of Arbnb’s most unusual offers.

The six-ton potato is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall and is made of concrete, plaster, and steel.

According to Good Morning America, it used to be part of the Idaho Potato Commission’s Big Idaho Potato Tour before being converted into a hotel.

Kristie Wolfe, a tiny house developer, designed the hotel, which has a queen bed and can accommodate two guests.

“If you like the fluffy feeling you get from eating Idaho potatoes, you’ll love staying in a giant potato that’s been transformed into a cozy, grown-up getaway for two,” the listing says.

For (dollar)250 per night, those interested in spending the night inside the potato can do so.

Lucy, a 138-year-old wooden elephant, is a registered National Historic Landmark and is located just five miles from world-famous Atlantic City.

Lucy is also one of America’s oldest tourist destinations.

The hotel has six stories and is decorated in an eclectic Victorian style.

“I hosted my first stay in 1902, and I’ve worked as a tavern and hosted a US President over the years.”

“Today, I’m one of the most well-known faces on the Jersey Shore,” the attraction’s website says.

“As you enter my walls (and climb 25 steps), you’ll be transported back to the 1800s, where you’ll feel the Victorian Era come alive,” it continues.

The hotel has one room available for two people for (dollar)138 per night plus fees.

Those seeking an extraterrestrial encounter may be able to find one…

