These are the 25 most expensive private schools in Pennsylvania.

In some private schools in Pennsylvania, learning the ABCs costs more than sending your teenager to Penn State.

According to the Private School Review, over 266,000 students are enrolled in nearly 1,900 private schools in Pennsylvania this school year.

For elementary students, the average tuition is (dollar)10,578 and for high school students, it is (dollar)16,647.

This is comparable to the national average.

In Pennsylvania, on the other hand, there were 1,696,022 students enrolled in public schools as of the 2020-21 school year.