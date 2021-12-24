These are the 5 best foods to eat to beat jet lag, as well as the two you should avoid.

These are the five best foods for overcoming jet lag, as well as the two you should avoid.

JETTING off to a faraway land can be thrilling, but there is one major drawback: jet lag.

When you’re trying to make the most of your vacation, feeling exhausted during the day and waking up in the middle of the night can be frustrating.

A nutritionist has revealed the five foods that can help you avoid jet lag so you can relax and enjoy your vacation.

She also revealed two foods to avoid, which may surprise you.

Passengers may become dehydrated due to the dry air on planes, making them feel groggy and uneasy during the flight.

It’s critical to stay hydrated in order to stay alert.

Serena Poon, a nutritionist, told Insider that “mild dehydration can be a big culprit for feeling crummy when you travel.”

Eating foods high in water can help you stay focused and fight fatigue.

This means you won’t fall asleep on the plane and will be able to adjust to the time difference in your destination country once you arrive.

Cucumbers, keeping with the hydrating theme, have a high water content that can help you stay hydrated.

Antioxidants are also present, which may aid in the reduction of inflammation.

You won’t wake up in the middle of the night or struggle to fall asleep if you do this.

Melatonin, found in sour cherries, can help you regulate your sleep patterns.

Melatonin helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, making it an excellent remedy for jet lag.

It’s also a good treatment for sleep disorders like insomnia.

If you’re suffering from jet lag, sour cherries or sour cherry juice will help you.

Magnesium, which can help you sleep, is abundant in nuts and seeds.

Magnesium aids in falling asleep deeper and faster, leaving you feeling more energized for the day ahead.

It also aids in relaxation of the body.

If you’re jet lagged and have to go to bed earlier than your body clock would like, eating nuts and seeds can help you feel more tired.

Grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which can help you get a better night’s sleep.

Vitamin C consumers sleep better than those who do not.

It can also aid concentration and prevent grogginess, which is common with jet lag.

“High vitamin C concentrations are linked to improved cognitive functions like attention, focus, and decision making,” Serena explained.

If you’re trying to avoid jet lag, avoid these two foods.

It may appear that coffee is a no-brainer…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.