These are the eight most popular homes for sale in Glasgow at the moment.

Right now, the eight most popular homes for sale in Glasgow are as follows:

If looking at the real estate market is one of your favorite pastimes, you’ll love this.

Which one do you think would be your ideal home?

After all of the frantic gift-buying, wine-drinking, and food-eating that occurs in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas, the period between December 25 and New Year’s Day can feel a little flat.

While there’s no denying the obvious pleasure of staying indoors for a few days, binge-watching Netflix and devouring Christmas chocolates, there are few things that give us more pleasure than looking at what’s on the market.

With so many Glaswegians on vacation, we have plenty of time to daydream – and plan our next big move.

This list may be right up your alley if you’re looking to take your first step on the property ladder, upgrade your home, or simply want to see what’s on offer…

People can search for houses in Glasgow on Zoopla by selecting the’most popular’ option, which displays the listings with the most views in a given time period.

With this round-up of the’most viewed’ homes on the market over the Christmas period, they’ve done the legwork for us.

The top ten most viewed homes on the property site in Glasgow this month are listed below.

Do any of them pique your interest?

1st.

Claremont Terrace is a street in London’s West End.

£1,100,000

4 bed flat

In the past 30 days, 2209 people have viewed this page.

2. If you’re looking for a

Bothwell’s McGuire Gate

450,000 pounds

Size: detached house with five bedrooms

1621 views in the last 30 days

Thorntonhall, Thornton Road, Thorntonhall, Thorntonhall, Thorntonhall, Thorntonhall, Thor

£895,000

Size: detached 5-bed house

In the last 30 days, 1422 people have viewed this page.

a)

Yoker Mill Road is located in Yoker.

£394,995 is the cost.

Size: detached four-bedroom home

In the last 30 days, there have been 1185 views.

5. Bothwell’s Glades

£910,000

House with four bedrooms on a terrace.

1225 views in the last 30 days

Glasgow, 6.Raeswood Road

£199,995 (approximately)

House with 4 beds

In the last 30 days, there have been 1145 views.

Count to seven

Blantyre’s Auchinraith Road.

£190,000 is the asking price.

House with three bedrooms (semi-detached).

In the last 30 days, there have been 1062 views.

a.

Glasgow’s St Timothy’s Primary School

£105,000 is the price.

Bungalow with 3 bedrooms

In the past 30 days, 1027 people have viewed this page.

