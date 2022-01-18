These are the five most common lies I tell passengers as a flight attendant.

These are the five biggest lies I tell passengers as a flight attendant.

CABIN crew members appear to be friendly, courteous, and eager to assist any passenger with a problem.

However, a flight attendant has admitted that he and his coworkers routinely lie to passengers, with some of the lies being made solely to keep us quiet.

Dan Air shared the top five lies he tells passengers during a flight on his website Confessions of a Trolley Dolly.

“Which will never be,” he added.

Even though he says he will, Dan admitted that he doesn’t always return to passengers with new information.

“If it’s a technical issue, do I look like a mechanic in this outfit, darling?” he asked.

“A weather-related delay? Well, I’m no meteorologist, and I’m afraid I can’t make the fog lift or the snow melt.”

He then cautioned passengers against inquiring about the journey with flight attendants, as they are usually the last to know.

“To be fair, your overworked and underpaid crew is always the last to know, so there’s really no point in asking us,” he explained.

While the plane is almost certainly safe, Dan admitted that the cabin crew couldn’t guarantee that everything would go according to plan.

Passengers should ignore the duct tape on the wings, the faulty air conditioning, and the broken seal around the door, he joked.

“Ignore the gaffer tape on the wing, the broken overhead lockers, the faulty toilet, the overflowing sink in the forward galley, the faulty air conditioning units above row 31, and don’t even get me started on the broken seal around door 2L,” he said.

“Please don’t be alarmed if you learn that this plane is nearly as old as Cher and has logged more miles than the space shuttle.

“Our engineers are masters of their toolboxes and can perform miracles.”

Frequent flyers understand how aggravating it is to like the sound of a drink or snack only to be told there are none left.

Prepare to be irritated even more, because Dan revealed that flight attendants may be lying because they are too lazy to go get you what you want.

“Well, first and foremost, it depends on what you’re asking me for,” he explained.

It’s possible we still have it, but it’ll be on the other trolley or locked away in a cannister in the galley.

“So unless you put me in a particularly good mood – which doesn’t happen very often – I won’t be checking for you.”

“It’s probably best if you just choose something else,” says the narrator.

