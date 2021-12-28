These are the ultimate games to stop you fighting with your family, all of which have been thoroughly tested by a leading toy expert.

These are the best games to stop you from fighting with your family, all of which have been thoroughly tested by a toy expert.

HAVE YOU BEEN OVERDOSING ON FOOD, BEVERAGE, AND… rounds of charades and Trivial Pursuit lately?

These can become tedious – and result in a brawl with Aunty Gladys.

Maybe it’s time for a change after we told you how Scrabble is the No. 1 game for family fights.

Peter Jenkinson, a toyologist, gives Kate Jackson some unique ideas.

John Lewis has Go For Broke for £28.99.

This game is an anti-property trading update on the classic Eighties game, and it actually wants you to blow £1 million before everyone else.

To win the big prize left by your billionaire uncle who had a sense of humour and plenty of cash to splash, race cars, bet on stocks and shares, visit the casino, and go bankrupt before the others, you must go bankrupt first.

Big Potato Games’ What Next? costs £40.

THIS BOX CONTAINS THREE EXTREME ADVENTURES – an intriguing game that can be played solo or with up to four players.

From puck-flicking to building shapes to balancing pieces, there are a plethora of enjoyable challenges to overcome.

If someone fails to complete a task, a piece is added to the Tower of Peril, and when it topples, the game is over.

£16, Argos – The Sock Game

THERE ARE 30 OBJECTS hid in each player’s giant sock, and the goal is to find a nominated piece before your opponent using only your sense of touch.

It’s best to get two boxes so that four people can play at the same time.

A Game of Cat and Mouth is available from Waterstones for £24.99.

USE your paws to launch balls at your opponent through the mouth of a cat.

It’s a race to see who can get theirs across to the other side first.

Argos – £26, Giddy Up

BOX contains three fun horse games: Cross Country, Challenge, and Training, as well as a funny nag’s head.

Cross Country command cards require you to do crazy horse impressions, whereas Challenge requires you to take orders from the horse – and if you get them wrong, you’ll be dragged up.

Battle Of The Ages! – Hamleys, £13.99

For this quiz, young and old are divided into teams to test each other’s pop culture trivia knowledge.

Who’s in the Room? – Amazon, £18,

Who would be the best at putting together an Ikea cabinet, and who has the best radio voice?

This box contains 300 unexpected and personal questions that you can ask your assembled group.

Read each one out loud, give everyone a few seconds to decide, and then start pointing fingers and joking around.

A fantastic ice-breaker.

The Upside Down Challenge is available from Smyths Toys for £19.99.

CHALLENGE cards require you to perform simple tasks such as writing your name, filling a glass of water, and so on.

