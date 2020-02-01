These slow cooked homemade KEBABS are the latest foodie craze to sweep social media  

Forget elaborate grazing platters, homemade slow cooked kebabs are the latest food trend making waves online – and they’re much simpler to make than you might think.

Hundreds of Australians have already tried the method for themselves, with many sharing their final result in the popular cooking Facebook group, Slow Cooker Recipes & Tips.

‘I made this a bit over a week ago and the kids loved it – they wants me to make it more often,’ one woman said alongside a snap of her creation.

The ingredients of one recipe include lamb mince, one teaspoons of mixed herbs, three teaspoons of onion salt, three teaspoons of garlic powder, two teaspoons of salt, one teaspoon of pepper along with desired fillings such as lettuce, tomato and cheese.

To begin mix all herbs and spices with mince meat and combine well together to then form a loaf shape.

Wrap in baking paper or foil and place in slow cooker to cook on low for five to six hours or on high for three to four – times will vary depending on the appliance.

Once the time has passed and the meat has cooked through remove it from the slow cooker and leave it to rest for 10 or 15 minutes.

Thinly slice the meat and serve with bread filled with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese and your choice of sauce – tzatziki goes well with lamb.

Online users have shared the recipe with friends and family while also commented on the post saying ‘we should do this for tea Thursday night’ and ‘this sounds delicious!’.

If you don’t own a slow cooker, the meat can also be cooked in the oven or grilled on a stove top – though it may taste slightly different compared to the slow cooked style.