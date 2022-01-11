The’shocking’ case of a woman prisoner who gave birth to a stillborn baby in the prison toilet’should never happen to anyone,’ according to authorities.

The’shocking’ case of a woman prisoner who gave birth to a stillborn child in the prison toilet’should never happen to anyone,’ says the author.

A prison officer called a nurse three times to assist Louise Powell, a 30-year-old inmate, but no one showed up, leaving her to give birth without pain medication.

According to the Prisons Ombudsman, an inmate gave birth to a stillborn baby in shocking circumstances in a women’s prison toilet, without specialist medical help or pain relief.

The 30-year-old had no idea she was pregnant, and a nurse who had been summoned three times by a prison officer concerned about her refused to see her, assuming instead that she was bleeding and suffering severe stomach pain as a result of a painful period.

Before giving birth to baby Brooke at HMP Styal in Cheshire, Louise Powell had previously described how she begged for an ambulance.

Before Ms Powell – referred to in the report as Ms B – gave birth in an emergency on the evening of June 18, 2020, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) found that fellow inmates and staff had no suspicion that she was pregnant.

Her roommate, a mother of four herself, only realized Ms B was pregnant after the fact.

The case raises serious concerns about the health of female inmates, and it comes just months after another baby died at HMP Bronzefield in Middlesex.

Spectrum Community Health, a not-for-profit social enterprise, manages healthcare at HMP Styal, which can hold up to 486 women.

Sue McAllister, the Ombudsman, said she was satisfied that prison staff did not miss any obvious signs that Ms Powell was pregnant during her three-and-a-half months at Styal, but that there were missed opportunities to identify that she required urgent clinical attention in the hours leading up to her delivery.

Ms Powell, who was in prison for the first time, gave birth to a baby girl in the toilet of her houseblock, possibly at the stage of 27-31 weeks gestation and weighing 2.5 pounds.

She told investigators about an incident in September 2019 when she awoke in strange surroundings with no memory of the previous night.

Ms Powell believes her drink was “spiked.”

Ms Powell, according to the Ombudsman, went through a “terrifying, painful, and traumatic experience,” which she described as “terrifying, painful, and traumatic.”

