The’sniff test’ for milk at Morrisons will help reduce food waste – here’s how to check the freshness of other foods.

Morrisons’ milk’sniff test’ will help to reduce food waste – here’s how to make sure other foods are still fresh.

According to the supermarket, most of us can smell when milk is off, but there are other signs to look for with other foods.

I ate some double cream with a use-by date of December 31, 2021, last night.

I’m still alive to tell the tale after twelve hours.

Because – you guessed it – I gave it a good sniff, I felt confident in using this cream.

A deep inhale and a vigorous stir are required.

It appeared and smelled exactly as it should.

Most stomachs will curdle if they eat off-smelling dairy products.

I knew it was safe to eat the cream, but I took a small sample to make sure.

Many people, I’m sure, would not take the risk, but it’s common sense.

Isn’t it? Morrisons announced on Monday that, in order to reduce waste, it will remove use-by dates from 90% of its own-brand milk packaging.

Millions of pints are thrown away each year, according to the retailer.

“Wasted milk means wasted effort for our farmers and unnecessary carbon released into the atmosphere,” Ian Goode, Morrisons’ senior milk buyer, said.

“Previous generations have always used the sniff test, and I believe we can as well.”

The move is legal, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), but Morrisons is responsible for risk assessment.

The milk in the supermarket will still have best-before dates on it, which refer to the quality of the food rather than its safety.

If a product has a use-by date, the FSA advises against eating it after that date because “bacteria that cause food poisoning cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted.”

According to this logic, milk with a use-by date from any retailer would be unsafe to sniff.

This is where concerns about food safety, common sense, and food waste begin to rear their heads.

Other dairy products to sniff include yoghurt, sour cream, and crème fraîche.

But keep in mind that these foods have already been fermented and are slightly soured.

They’re tangy, which is why we like them.

If the smell has become unusually strong, the product has curdled (separated or developed lumps), or it has become mouldy, it is past its prime.

“When it comes to the foods they want to eat as best-before, we encourage consumers to use common sense.”

