‘They gave us back what was ours,’ Yuengling says of Bud Light’s response to a cease-and-desist letter.

‘They gave us back what belonged to us,’ Yuengling says of Bud Light’s response to the cease-and-desist letter.

A trademark dispute between America’s oldest brewery and the country’s best-selling beer brand appears to have ended before it even started.

Last week, DG Yuengling and Son, a nearly 200-year-old Pennsylvania-based brewer, demanded that Anheuser-Busch stop using a tagline for its upcoming Bud Light Next zero-carb beer, citing a similarity to one already trademarked by Yuengling.

“Get ready for the next generation of beer,” the Dec. 1 announcement read.

According to a screenshot provided by Yuengling, 14 posts from Bud Light's Twitter account.

Yuengling said the same graphic appeared on Bud Light’s Instagram and Facebook accounts the same day.

Yuengling quickly retorted, pointing out that its own low-carb beer, Flight, is marketed as the “next generation of light beer,” a phrase it registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office more than a year ago.

The brewer mocked Bud Light with a tweet depicting a cartoon burglar stealing Flight’s catchphrase while masked and suspended from a rope.

“We know that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Yuengling tweeted at Bud Light, “but this is going a little too far.”

Yuengling then took matters into his own hands and sent the St.

a cease-and-desist letter to the St. Louis-based beer giant

“Flight by Yuengling is one of our leading brands, and it’s also one of our fastest-growing brands,” Yuengling spokesman Paul Capelli said on Wednesday.

“We’ve created this fantastic product, and if another light beer adopts our tagline and uses it on their label, the consumer will be extremely confused.”

Yuengling officials noticed that Bud Light had scrubbed its social media accounts of the disputed posts and replaced them with ones that teased, “Get ready for what’s next,” but Anheuser-Busch did not issue a formal response to Yuengling.

“We had hoped they’d do the right thing, and in the spirit of the holidays, they returned what was rightfully ours.”

“Thank you, happy holidays, and a flight on us,” Capelli joked.

Anheuser-Busch, which is owned by Belgium’s Anheuser-Busch InBev SANV, has referred to Bud Light Next as “the next generation of beer” before. Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, used the phrase last week.

