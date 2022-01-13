‘They had no idea I was Ulrika Jonsson!’ says the presenter of Celebs Go Dating about her younger man relationships.

‘They had no idea who I was!’ – Ulrika Jonsson, host of Celebs Go Dating, on her relationships with younger men.

The 54-year-old revealed that her youngest dater, who was only 26 years old, was less than half her age.

Ulrika Jonsson, a television presenter, has recently found navigating the world of dating particularly difficult, thanks to dating apps, swiping, ghosting, and who knows what else.

The former model has reached out to the nationally renowned Celebrity Dating Agency, which is run by the love experts behind Channel 4’s hit show Celebs Go Dating.

She’ll be put through her paces, becoming a’serial dater’ until she finds the one, alongside some fellow hopeless romantics who have also struggled to meet their match in the eyes of the paparazzi.

The 54-year-old Swedish-British mother of four, who has been married three times, appeared on ITV’s Loose Women this week to talk about her time on the romantic reality show.

She revealed, “I’m almost done with my dating agency journey.”

“It’s been a fascinating learning curve.”

“I’ve never had a personality type, so variety has always been the spice of life for me.”

There is no written measure for chemistry; it is either present or absent.”

Jonsson previously appeared on the dating show First Dates Hotel, where she embarked on a romantic journey with her match until the sparks sadly died out.

She’s also made headlines for her relationships with a number of younger men over the years.

“I’ve had all of my long-term relationships with people my age,” she joked.

“All three of my ex-husbands were my age, but the dates were younger.”

“I’m guessing the eldest was 26.”

The fact that they didn’t know I was Ulrika Jonsson was great a few times.

“It’s always been my dream to have someone accept you for who you are rather than what you are or what they may know about you.”

“It was very refreshing to hear that.”

But you have to talk about it, right?”

Celebs Go Dating will return on E4 on January 17th at 9:00pm.