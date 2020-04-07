They order to repeat the trial for the ‘crime of the suspenders’ that limited the sentence to the accused, Rodrigo Lanza, to five years

They order to repeat the trial for the ‘crime of the suspenders’

The Superior Court of Justice of Aragn declares the trial null and void, considering that there was a lack of motivation on the part of the popular jury

The Civil and Criminal Chamber of theAragn High Court of Justice(TSJA) has ordered that the trial against Rodrigo Lanza Huidobro be repeated for the so-called “crime of the suspenders”, of which Vctor Lanez was the victim in December 2017 inSaragossa. He understands that there was a lack of motivation on the part of the popular jury in its verdict.

Lanez was attacked in a bar for wearing suspenders in the colors of the Spanish flag.

According to what has been known this Tuesday, with its decision the TSJA annuls the first trial and also the sentence of five years in prison that theProvincial Courtde Zaragoza imposed the accused.

Lanza was convicted of a crime of intentional injuries in competition with a reckless homicide, with the aggravating factors of treacherous and ideological motives and the mild mitigation of outburst. And not by murder as theProsecutorand the accusations.

The court concluded that Lanza attacked Lanez from the back and that he hit his head on the ground, injuring him to death. However, the popular jury ruled that the accused had the intention of ending his life and therefore the murder.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the family of the deceased alleged that there were contradictions on the part of the jury, affirmations that mediated their response or lack of motivation for the verdict, for which reason they requested that the trial be repeated at a recently held hearing.

Lanza’s defense also appealed the ruling, but in his case so that the aggravating factors of treacherous and ideological motives and the civil liability of 200,000 euros that the judge imposed on the defendant were eliminated. He also requested the provisional release of Lanza.

Now the TSJA has taken into account the Fiscala’s thesis, represented byCarlos Sancho, and the accusations, byJuan Carlos Macarrn, family attorney, andDavid Arranz, lawyer of popular action.

Waiting to set a date for the new trial, with this decision of the TSJA, Lanza will not be able to leave prison next June, as planned, having served half his sentence.

TSJA Considerations

The Aragn High Court of Justice considers that essential elements were violated in the first trial. Remember that “there is a real duty to motivate the verdict by the juries.”

He adds that the voting record must include “both the elements of conviction taken into consideration and a succinct explanation of the reasons why they have declared or refused to declare certain facts as proven.” And it specifies that these are essential elements that were not respected in the judgment now annulled.

In his opinion, the court also did not explain why some declarations or expert reports were accepted and not others, which was essential for the sentence that released Rodrigo Laza from the crime of murder.

The TSJA magistrates also understand that there was a blatant “lack of explanation” as to why it was considered that “there was only intent to injure and not intent to kill, so that the death caused was caused by recklessness.”

The Prosecutor requested a sentence of 25 years in prison for Lanza for the murder of Victor Lanez for ideological reasons with the aggravating factors of hatred, mischief and cruelty, in addition to the payment of compensation for150,000 eurosto the victim’s family and5,600 to Healthfor the expenses generated.

“Justice has been done” The family of Vctor Lanez has shown their satisfaction after learning of the decision of the Aragon High Court of Justice to annul the sentence that sentenced Rodrigo Lanza to five years in prison for his violent death and ordered the trial to be repeated. “Justice has been done because the jury’s verdict was very deficient and full of contradictions,” according to the lawyer for the family, Juan Carlos Macarrn, on Tuesday. In statements to RNE in Aragon, the lawyer has shown the satisfaction of the family of Vctor Lanez for the decision of the TSJA: “That is what we want, that the trial be repeated because we understand that justice was not done.” And he added: “We understand that the decisions of both the popular jury and the magistrate of the court were not correct. We understand that it was a full-blown murder and that as such Mr. Lanza must be investigated.” When the sentence of the Zaragoza Audience was known, Macarrón indicated that it was “a collection of nonsense” and wondered “Why did Lanza leave the place if he had no intention of killing?”.