They try to burn the house of a Chilean family infected with coronavirus

A group of people tried to burn the house of a family whose members are infected with coronavirus in the northern Chilean city of Vallenar, in the Atacama region, the town’s mayor, Cristián Tapia, reported on Wednesday.

The event took place last night, during the national curfew, once it was learned that a woman who works at a mining company in the area tested positive for the coronavirus, from which she infected the rest of his family.

The attackers went to the house, started throwing stones and even tried to burn the house, according to the mayor of Vallenar on local television 24 Hours.

«Last night, very late, already within the curfew, they tried to burn the house down twice and stoned it. I make a call to people, this worker never wanted to infect her relatives, so let’s not crucify her, “said Tapia.

The mayor said that the municipality is giving all the necessary support to the injured people and carrying out their medical follow-up.

“The situation is unfortunate, it is a family with a lot of effort, a lot of work, who have had to live through this very complicated situation,” said Tapia.

The Atacama region has known 13 cases of coronaviruses to date, the second least in the country, after Aysén (south), with seven.

The Chilean health authorities reported on Wednesday thirteen new deaths from COVID-19, the biggest increase since the virus arrived in the country, a figure that brings the deceased to 160, and indicated that the infections reached 11,296, after confirming 464 new cases. .

Chile has been under a state of emergency due to a catastrophe since March 18, with a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following day throughout the territory, with borders, schools, universities and all non-essential businesses closed.

Despite being the second country with the highest number of infections in Latin America after Brazil (43,369 cases), Chile has not decreed mandatory confinement at the national level, as other countries in the region have done with fewer cases such as Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru.

The Government has opted for a “selective or strategic quarantine” model with weekly restrictions that are imposed and carried out in each commune (neighborhood) or in each city based on epidemiological data on infections. .