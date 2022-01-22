‘They will continue to be there for those in need,’ says Rob Delaney as the Rainbow Trust appeal reaches £140,000.

Rob Delaney expresses his happiness as the Rainbow Trust appeal reaches £140,000: ‘They will continue to be there for those in need.’

The appeal for the Rainbow Trust, which helps families of seriously ill children, has now reached £140,000, thanks to the incredible generosity of i readers.

As our appeal in aid of Rainbow Trust has now surpassed £140,000, generous i readers are continuing to support families of seriously ill children whose lives have been turned upside down.

We set out to raise £75,000 for the Rainbow Trust, which provides support to families whose children have been diagnosed with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

However, thanks to the generosity of i readers, the charity has now raised £140,599, and many new supporters have pledged to support it.

During the appeal, I shared heartfelt stories about families helped by Rainbow Trust, the only charity that supports the entire family of children with serious illnesses, with family support workers attending to their individual needs.

Rob Delaney, a comedian, actor, and writer, was among those who shared their stories.

He described how a Rainbow Trust family support worker saved his family’s life when his two-year-old son Henry was dying of a brain tumor, and how she continued to help them after his tragic death.

He has expressed his joy at the amount of money raised for Rainbow Trust by i readers.

He expressed his gratitude to all who contributed, saying, “I’m so grateful to all of you.”

“The funds raised will make a significant difference in the lives of many children and their families.”

“Rainbow Trust was there for my family, and they’ll be there for those in need in the future.”

During the appeal, I shared the stories of many families for whom Rainbow Trust has been a lifeline, as well as how the charity assists families who have a child who has been diagnosed with a serious illness and ensures that their emotional and practical needs are met amid the medical treatment.

Rainbow Trust is the only charity that helps a child’s entire family, including parents, siblings, carers, and grandparents, who are all affected by a serious illness.

Each family is assigned a dedicated family support worker who assists them in reducing stress in their lives.

The level of assistance varies greatly depending on the needs and circumstances of each family.

Listening to fears and anxieties, explaining illnesses and diagnoses, and driving families are just a few of the services provided by Rainbow Trust.

